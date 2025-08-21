Pundits “not sure” about expensive new Manchester United signing

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher (Sky Sports)

The likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have admitted they’re “not sure” about new Manchester United signing Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international recently joined Man Utd from RB Leipzig, where he’d earned the reputation for being one of the finest young centre-forwards in Europe.

However, it’s also fair to say that Sesko’s scoring record at Leipzig wasn’t exactly spectacular, and joining United is perhaps also a bit of a risk for him.

The Red Devils have an unwanted record of spending big on some exciting talents, who have then gone backwards in pretty spectacular style.

Perhaps for that reason, the Stick To Football pundits seemed unsure about how well Sesko would do at Old Trafford…

Can Benjamin Sesko succeed where others have failed at Manchester United?

Sesko looked a necessary signing for United this summer, as Ruben Amorim needed to completely rebuild his attack.

MUFC have brought in an entire new front three, with Sesko joined at the club by Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

They’ll hope that Sesko can prove an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, but what if he ends up suffering a similar fate?

Hojlund, like other big talents like Antony and Jadon Sancho, arrived at United with a big reputation, but have proven spectacular flops.

Sesko will hope he can avoid that and live up to his full potential, but many players have struggled in what is clearly a difficult environment at United.

So many managers have failed to lift the mood and get the club back to its best in the last decade or so, with things going very clearly downhill since the retirement of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.