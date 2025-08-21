Pundits “not sure” about expensive new Manchester United signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher (Sky Sports)

The likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher have admitted they’re “not sure” about new Manchester United signing Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international recently joined Man Utd from RB Leipzig, where he’d earned the reputation for being one of the finest young centre-forwards in Europe.

However, it’s also fair to say that Sesko’s scoring record at Leipzig wasn’t exactly spectacular, and joining United is perhaps also a bit of a risk for him.

The Red Devils have an unwanted record of spending big on some exciting talents, who have then gone backwards in pretty spectacular style.

Perhaps for that reason, the Stick To Football pundits seemed unsure about how well Sesko would do at Old Trafford…

Can Benjamin Sesko succeed where others have failed at Manchester United?

Sesko looked a necessary signing for United this summer, as Ruben Amorim needed to completely rebuild his attack.

MUFC have brought in an entire new front three, with Sesko joined at the club by Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

They’ll hope that Sesko can prove an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund, but what if he ends up suffering a similar fate?

Benjamin Sesko reacts during Man United's defeat to Arsenal
Benjamin Sesko reacts during Man United’s defeat to Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Hojlund, like other big talents like Antony and Jadon Sancho, arrived at United with a big reputation, but have proven spectacular flops.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
After Eze: Arsenal could be involved in £80m plus transfer before Deadline Day
Eberechi Eze and the Arsenal logo
Fabrizio Romano reveals the date of Eberechi Eze’s Arsenal medical
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ademola Lookman, and Dusan Vlahovic
Exclusive: Arsenal have looked at Serie A winger, plus latest on Donnarumma to Manchester City

Sesko will hope he can avoid that and live up to his full potential, but many players have struggled in what is clearly a difficult environment at United.

So many managers have failed to lift the mood and get the club back to its best in the last decade or so, with things going very clearly downhill since the retirement of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

More Stories Benjamin Sesko Ian Wright Jamie Carragher Roy Keane

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *