Newcastle urged to sign Palace star after Isak leaves

Jean-Philippe Mateta reacts during Crystal Palace's game against Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been advised to pursue a transfer move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to replace Alexander Isak.

Isak seems highly likely to leave Newcastle this summer, with his relationship with the Magpies now “completely broken”, according to CaughtOffside sources.

It seems likely that Newcastle will have to back down and let Isak go as it seems pointless to keep such an obviously unhappy player.

The Sweden international has been a star performer for NUFC, but they could bank huge money from selling him to his preferred next destination Liverpool.

On top of that, there could be a ready-made replacement right here in the Premier League.

Newcastle advised to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta to replace Alexander Isak

Discussing the Isak saga, pundit Stephen Warnock called on Newcastle to sign Mateta to give them an ideal new signing up front once Isak leaves.

“Newcastle are at that stage at the moment that if they lose Isak, why wouldn’t you look at Mateta?” he asked.

“He’s one of the names that has not really been mentioned. I’m thinking you’ve got wingers who put balls into the box…”

Mateta has shone during his time at Palace and it makes sense that he could perhaps earn himself a bigger move before too long.

Newcastle have also been linked with a number of other big-name strikers this summer, including Benjamin Sesko, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike, and Ollie Watkins.

Mateta, meanwhile, has also been linked with Manchester United, though that never materialised as they instead focused on Sesko.