Newcastle United agree personal terms with 14-goal Premier League striker

Newcastle United have had the most eventful summer transfer window.

Their best player and star striker Alexander Isak has expressed his desire to leave the club with Liverpool waiting to make a move for him.

They have lost out on transfer targets like Joao Pedro, who moved to Chelsea, Hugo Ekitike, who moved to Liverpool and Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, who both decided to join Manchester United in the end.

With just ten days remaining in the transfer window, they face a race against time to address the issues in their squad and improve the over all standards of the club.

Newcastle United are looking for a new striker

They face the challenge of playing in the Champions League once again this season and Eddie Howe needs more quality and depth in his squad.

After getting rejected by their top targets, the Magpies turned attention towards Wolves attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season.

According to the Express and Star, Newcastle have agreed personal terms with the Wolves attacker.

Although there has been no agreement between both the clubs at the moment, the Magpies have moved forward in their chase by agreeing details of the terms with Strand Larsen.

Wolves are demanding a hefty transfer fee for the striker

The only stumbling block to complete the deal could be Wolves’ valuation of the striker. They are demanding more than £60m for the attacker.

While the Norway star would love to join the Magpies and become a part of their Champions League campaign this season, it remains to be seen if Newcastle are ready to match the asking price demanded by Wolves.

Howe deployed Anthony Gordon in attack in their first match of the season, a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa. Considering Isak has decided not to become a part of the squad, the Magpies need a solution soon.

