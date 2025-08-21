Report: Agent flying into UK to hold talks with Liverpool for ‘special’ attacker

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

In recent seasons, Liverpool and Manchester City have fought for the Premier League title.

Now, they could both be fighting for an attacker who is looking likely to change clubs this summer.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian attacker Rodrygo has seen little playing time under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The versatile attacker has been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants with interest increasing in his services from Premier League clubs.

Rodrygo to join Liverpool this summer?

According to Football Insider, the representatives of the Real Madrid star are flying to UK to get involved in talks with both Liverpool and Manchester City over the transfer of Rodrygo.

The player has grown disillusioned at Real Madrid after not getting enough playing time in recent weeks.

He saw little playing time during the Club World Cup this summer and even in Real Madrid’s first match of La Liga this season, Rodrygo was benched by manager Alonso.

Despite publicly showing support to the player, it is clear that the manager only sees Rodrygo as a back-up option.

Real Madrid have now decided to cash in on the player instead of just letting him rot on the bench.

Brazilian attacker is being pushed out of Real Madrid

Premier League clubs have caught Rodrygo’s attention and he is particularly keen on joining clubs who are going to compete for the Champions League title.

Although Liverpool’s prime attacking target is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, they are exploring the opportunity to sign Real Madrid’s versatile attacker, particularly after losing Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich this summer.

Rodrygo has been labelled as a “special” player by former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The La Liga attacker scored 14 goals and delivered 11 assists in all competitions last season.

What Arne Slot has just asked Liverpool chiefs to do regarding €50m-rated star