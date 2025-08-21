Report: Man United star is not expected to play for the club again

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s first squad of the season for Manchester United gave an indication of the players who are not in his plans for this season.

The high-profile absentees from his squad for the match against Arsenal were striker Rasmus Hojlund and goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Both of them have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after failing to impress since their move to Man United.

A report from GiveMeSport has now claimed that Hojlund has played his last game for the club and United are looking to offload him in the final days of the transfer window.

Ruben Amorim is ready to leave Man United

The striker has realised that he will not be given playing time under Amorim this season and he has reluctantly taken made up his mind to leave the club with Serie A emerging as his next possible destination.

The arrival of Benjamin Sesko has made things easier for Hojlund in terms of taking a decision over his future. Instead of spending the season on the bench, the striker has rightfully taken the decision to leave.

As per the report, Hojlund has played his last game for the club and he believes that he can rediscover his form if he moves back to Italy where he played for Atalanta before his move to Man United.

Hojlund back to Serie A?

AC Milan and Napoli are both interested in a move for the Danish striker. However, it is Napoli who are leading the race to sign him after stepping up their efforts recently due to the injury suffered by their striker Romelu Lukaku.

Ideally, United are looking to offload the striker in a permanent move so that they can use the funds generated from his transfer to further strengthen their squad.

They have so far signed players like Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha and Amorim is now looking to reinforcements in the midfield.

The final few days of the transfer window will decide where Hojlund will play next but his chapter at United is now over.

‘Noises coming out of the club’ – Insider confirms Man United could sanction late deal