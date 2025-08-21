Tottenham face prospect of another transfer getting blocked after Eberechi Eze setback

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham remain firmly interested in Manchester City winger Savinho, who has emerged as one of their priority targets in the current window.

Despite difficulties in negotiations, Spurs have not abandoned their pursuit and continue to monitor developments closely.

Romano reports that Man City have become a major stumbling block in this deal.

City have made their stance clear, effectively complicating Tottenham’s hopes of advancing negotiations for the exciting young winger.

Tottenham remain interested in Man City’s Savinho

While Savinho remains high on Tottenham’s wish list, the North London club are also exploring alternative options.

Romano notes that Spurs have made fresh enquiries for Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, though Everton are currently in the strongest position to secure his signature.

In addition, Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa has been discussed internally at Spurs. However, Romano stresses that any deal for Rogers is viewed as almost impossible.

The player is considered integral to Unai Emery’s squad, and Villa are highly unlikely to entertain offers, making this particular pursuit unrealistic.

It is a major blow for Spurs who have already lost out to the signing of Eberechi Eze to their biggest Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Spurs have lost out on the signing of Eberechi Eze

On Wednesday night, Gunners made a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eze and beat Spurs to the deal since the player favours a move to Arsenal.

With City blocking their move for Savinho now and other targets looking out of reach at the moment, Thomas Frank and his team are in a tricky situation.

With the transfer window shutting down in ten days, they have some big decisions to make in order to strengthen their squad.

Following the injury suffered by James Maddison and the departure of Son Heung-min this summer, Spurs are looking for more creativity to add to their squad.

Report: Tottenham make enquiry for star with 55 goals & 59 assists who “moves like a god”