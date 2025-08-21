“I spoke with…” – Enzo Maresca makes firm claim about Chelsea star’s future

Wesley Fofana and Enzo Maresca of Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has insisted that Blues central defender Wesley Fofana is happy at the club despite some unusual social media activity.

Speaking at his press conference today, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Maresca responded to questions about Fofana deleting all photos and all mention of Chelsea from his Instagram page.

The Italian tactician doesn’t seem at all concerned by it, as he admitted he doesn’t know why Fofana did this.

Most importantly, Maresca sounded very confident that Fofana is happy at Stamford Bridge, so it doesn’t look like Chelsea fans need to worry about the 24-year-old leaving this summer…

Maresca said: “I spoke with Wes Fofana everyday. He is very, very happy. He is joining all the sessions with us. He’s very happy. From tomorrow, he is with us and can also get some minutes. We are happy, and he is happy. Instagram, as you know, I don’t have any idea.”

Can Wesley Fofana finally come good for Chelsea?

Fofana looked like an exciting signing when he first joined Chelsea from Leicester City, but he’s had problems with injuries during his time in west London.

CFC supporters will now be hoping that Fofana can stay fit and get more playing time this term, as he surely has it in him to be a key player for the club.

Levi Colwill is now out with a serious and lengthy injury, so Chelsea will need Fofana to be more available than before.

It will be interesting to see if the France international speaks out about why he deleted everything about Chelsea from his Instagram, but for now it seems it’s not anything that needs to be taken too seriously.