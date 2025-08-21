West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United started the season with a 3-0 defeat against newly promoted Sunderland.

Graham Potter and his team not only looked poor in the match but their prospect for this season are not looking encouraging.

The Hammers have strengthened their squad this summer but it appears like their transfer business is far from over.

El Hadji Malick Diouf, Mads Hermansen, Kyle Walker-Peters and Callum Wilson are the high-profile signings they have made this summer.

West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri to leave?

However, one of their first team players could be on his way out of the club in the last few days of the transfer window.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Denis, Ligue 1 side Marseille have added Emerson Palmieri to their list of potential summer targets, with the West Ham full-back emerging as a name under consideration as the French club look to strengthen their defensive options.

For West Ham manager Graham Potter, the potential departure of Emerson would present an unwanted headache.

While Emerson has not always been a guaranteed starter, his experience and reliability have been a huge asset for the Hammers.

Losing him could force the Hammers back into the market for another left-bac, a situation that risks stretching already limited resources at a time when other areas of the squad demand urgent strengthening.

Graham Potter would need to sign his replacement

At present, Emerson is one of the few senior, natural left-back options in the squad. while Kyle Walker-Peters can operate on the left if required, his natural position is on the opposite flank.

Emerson’s exit would therefore leave West Ham short of depth and force the club to reshuffle defensive responsibilities in a way Potter may be reluctant to sanction.

For Marseille, however, the prospect of landing an experienced, European Championship-winning defender with Premier League pedigree is understandably appealing.

Even for Emerson, the prospect of playing in the Champions League with Marseille may prove to be difficult to turn down.

