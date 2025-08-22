“Makes a lot of sense” – Collymore reacts to Eberechi Eze joining Arsenal over Tottenham

Eberechi Eze during the Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

In the last 48 hours, Arsenal have beaten north London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze. The 27-year-old had been closing in on a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he will now be going to the Emirates.

There has been a lot of reaction to the saga – not only because of Eze’s decision, but also in terms of how he fits into Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal. And that has been assessed by former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore.

Collymore reacts to Arsenal deal for Eberechi Eze

Speaking in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Collymore gave his thoughts on Eze’s impending move to Arsenal.

It makes a lot of sense that Eze has decided to join Arsenal over Tottenham, given that he is a fan of the club. The mood music and the news coming out was that it wasn’t a done deal with Tottenham, and it was a bit of a worry when it started to drag on. And as a player in that situation, your agent can call you and say ‘two or three other clubs are interested, what do you think?’ And when one of those clubs is Arsenal, of course it’s going to be of great interest to him.

I think he gives a really good option. I think it definitely strengthens them. I think that having somebody other than Bukayo Saka that can really go past people five times a game and set up goals is a very exciting option. It’s an 8/10 signing for me, because he makes Arsenal stronger.

But does it make Arsenal favourites for the Premier League title? Not for me. But I’m licking my lips at the thought of Saka on one side, Eze on the other. And if it doesn’t work on one side, I would like to see a little bit more tactical flexibility from Mikel Arteta to put Saka on the left and Eze on the right – because having those two gives Arsenal a lot of attacking flexibility.