Bayern Munich’s wide search parameters for new signings under the lead of Max Eberl has seen them explore countless names this summer.

Perhaps one that may come as some surprise to FC Bayern fans is that of out-of-favour Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine international is, as has been extensively reported, a candidate for sale this summer.

However, it is believed that Chelsea are the frontrunners to land Garnacho’s signature.

Bayern can’t sign Alejandro Garnacho or Xavi Simons

For the time being, both Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons remain hypothetical transfer topics for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

After all, the Bavarians continue to be restricted by a loans-only policy instigated by Hoeneß and Bayern Munich’s supervisory board.

As has already been well-established, Leipzig are looking for a permanent fee this summer, which Chelsea seem prepared to provide for the German outfit’s Dutch playmaker.

Christian Falk also reports that Simons is ‘particularly keen’ to sign for the Londoners over Vincent Kompany’s side.

“There has been contact from Bayern’s side about Xavi Simons, but it doesn’t seem like the player is particularly keen to go to Munich,” the head of football at the BILD Group exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“Also, the Dutchman is not the number one target on their list. Bayern have also had contact with Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United. This is a typical strategy from Max Eberl to keep in touch with as many players as possible in order to ensure that FC Bayern end up with someone.

“Garnacho would have been interesting, Simons would have been interesting, but ultimately the supervisory board have decided only loan additions are an option. That’s not easy for Bayern Munich to find such a solution with these players.

“Simons would like to join the Premier League and has had good talks with Chelsea. So why should he decide for Bayern if they’re not totally sure?”

Could Man Utd agree a loan deal with Bayern?

Reports have suggested Chelsea would be prepared to come to the table with another offer for the United star.

However, such a bid has yet to be forthcoming. On that note, it’s intriguing, certainly from Bayern’s perspective, that Garnacho is prepared to be exiled from the Red Devils’ squad if he can’t get his move to the English capital.

“Some clubs from Saudi [Arabia] were willing to offer Garnacho really big money, but no chance, and for Garnacho it is really easy… he goes to Chelsea, or he goes to Man Utd out of the squad,” Fabrizio Romano spoke on the Here We Go Podcast.

“That remains the case, Garnacho is not scared about that, and his priority is very clear: Chelsea Football Club.”

If that scenario does indeed appear as if it will come to pass, wouldn’t it suit Ruben Amorim’s men to allow the player to leave on loan to protect his value?

If the footballer is indeed an intriguing option for Eberl and the recruitment team, could this work to Bayern’s advantage?

There are a great deal of hypotheticals involved, one must acknowledge, but perhaps the stars could yet align for FC Bayern this summer.

