Bayern Munich’s hopes of landing Christopher Nkunku this summer are dwindling by the day.

The summer transfer window is due to draw shut in 10 days’ time, and now Max Eberl and Co. have been hamstrung by the supervisory board.

As things currently stand, the Bavarian giants can only agree loan incomings for the remainder of the window.

This may mean the Bundesliga winners miss out on Nkunku’s signature.

Leipzig competing with Bayern for Christopher Nkunku transfer

RB Leipzig are the side now picking up momentum in this summer transfer tug-of-war.

Christian Falk reports that the Frenchman’s preference is actually a switch to the German outfit’s rivals, Bayern Munich.

However, it seems Leipzig are the only remaining side actually willing to offer Chelsea a transfer fee.

“Leipzig is now a competitor for Bayern for Christoper Nkunku this summer. The Bundesliga outfit is now playing poker with FC Bayern for the signing of Nkunku,” the Bayern insider exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“The Frenchman himself would rather go to Munich. However, there is a problem. The supervisory board has, so far, only given permission for a loan deal for Nkunku. This puts director of sport Max Eberl under pressure.

“The player and his agent, Pini Zahavi, want this transfer to happen this summer. However, Chelsea only wants a permanent sale – the bosses at Stamford Bridge have made that explicitly clear.”

Max Eberl may need transfer u-turn to enable Chelsea transfer

It’s not beyond the realms for Bayern to complete a transfer via loan deal for Nkunku this summer.

Especially given that the player’s preference remains a switch to Munich.

However, there’s no question that the deal is at risk of falling through now that Max Eberl is unable to offer a fee for the player’s services.

Falk went on to add: “Regardless, Eberl needs the go-ahead from the supervisory board to pay the money. The situation, as it stands, is difficult, and the deal is now in danger of falling through. It’s not out of the question that Nkunku will stay in London.

“But Leipzig has good arguments with the club, as Chelsea want to sign Xavi Simons. If Leipzig were to get Nkunku, the deal with Simons could also become easier.”

Given how barebones Bayern’s options are looking in the forward line, there’s an argument for a brief slackening of the Bavarians’ new transfer policy.

Christopher Nkunku offers another option for Vincent Kompany in the central striking position, down the left flank, and in attacking midfield.

With Kingsley Coman (left wing) having moved on to Saudi Arabia and Jamal Musiala (injury) set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, the Chelsea star would offer FC Bayern some much-needed depth.

