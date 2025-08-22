Josh Acheampong in action for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s talented young defender Josh Acheampong is attracting interest from Manchester City and other clubs towards the end of the transfer window.

Sources with links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Chelsea’s current plan is to keep hold of Acheampong as he’s seen as a key part of their long-term plans.

One possible exception to that, however, could be a loan to Strasbourg, who are also owned by the BlueCo Group.

Multiple sources also confirmed, though, that Man City, Newcastle, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are keeping an eye on Acheampong’s situation.

The 19-year-old, who can play centre-back or right-back, could end up being one to watch again if he doesn’t get regular playing time at Stamford Bridge.

Josh Acheampong seen as part of Chelsea’s future, but transfer remains one to watch

Acheampong is very highly rated inside the game, and Chelsea won’t want to lose a top talent like this.

Still, we have seen the Blues cashing in on a lot of their talented young players, so it makes sense that teams are keeping an eye on this big prospect.

Chelsea are not under pressure to sell, but Bournemouth are understood to have been particularly aggressive with their interest so far.

The Cherries are desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing both Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi this summer.

Talks are not currently advancing, however, with Chelsea’s preference being to keep Acheampong, while he’s also not expected to push for a move away from the west London club.

With Levi Colwill injured and no new defensive signings on the horizon, it makes sense that Enzo Maresca now views Acheampong as a key part of his first-team squad.

It will be interesting to see how this season goes for the England youth international, though, as there’ll clearly be suitors for him if he doesn’t end up playing regularly for Chelsea.