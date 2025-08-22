Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds on the 20th minute to commemorate Diogo Jota. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, and Liverpool are keen on securing his signature.

According to TBR football, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is now looking to sell the player to Liverpool. He wants the 25-year-old to join the Premier League champions, and he’s hoping they come forward with an acceptable proposal for the defender.

Palace want to sell Guehi now

The defender is in the final year of his contract, and Crystal Palace do not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. They are hoping to recoup around £40 million for the defender. However, Liverpool are hoping to sign him for a fee closer to £30 million. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Guehi has shown his quality in the Premier League consistently, and he is ready to take the next step in his career. He will want to join a big club where he will be able to fight for major trophies. The move to Liverpool would be ideal for him.

Liverpool need Marc Guehi

On the other hand, the Premier League champions need a quality defender like him as well. They have looked quite vulnerable at the back over the last 12 months. Even in the opening games of the season, they have looked quite poor defensively. The likes of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth managed to expose their defensive frailties, and Liverpool cannot hope to win major trophies without improving in that department.

The England international will certainly help them tighten up at the back. He has shown his quality with club and country, and there is no doubt that he is ready to play for the biggest clubs. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few days.