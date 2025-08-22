Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are actively pressing to strengthen their attack this summer, and Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino has emerged as a primary target.

The 22-year-old attacker is highly regarded across Europe and could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for the Premier League side. According to a report via Fichajes, negotiations have intensified in recent hours as Palace step up efforts to complete the deal.

Pino has been linked with Newcastle United in the past.

Yeremy Pino would be a superb addition

The departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal has left a significant void in their squad, and the Eagles see Pino as the perfect replacement. With his technical quality, versatility, and ability to operate both on the flanks and centrally, he would bring much-needed creativity and attacking threat to the team. Villarreal’s ongoing financial difficulties may force them into selling one of their prized assets, allowing Palace to secure him at a more reasonable price.

Pino is widely considered one of the brightest young attacking talents in Spanish football, and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development. At 22, he already possesses the skill and maturity to adapt quickly, and under the right guidance, he could become a key figure at Selhurst Park. He has been described as a “raw talent” in the past.

Pino to replace Eze?

For Crystal Palace, replacing Eze is a critical priority, and Pino’s arrival would give the side a player capable of both creativity and end product. The chance to play in the Premier League is usually an exciting challenge for any young talent, and if Pino makes the move, he will be expected to make an immediate impact and potentially establish himself as a cornerstone in Palace’s long-term project.

Crystal Palace have secured Europe in football this season, and they will be an attractive destination for players this summer. They need quality players in order to do well in England and in Europe this season