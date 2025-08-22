Documents signed: Fabrizio Romano explains whether Eberechi Eze can make Arsenal debut vs Leeds

Eberechi Eze and Fabrizio Romano
Eberechi Eze and Fabrizio Romano (Pictures from Fabrizio Romano)

All the documents have reportedly been signed for Eberechi Eze to complete his transfer to Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting his latest update on the Eze transfer saga on X, formerly Twitter, Romano also made it clear that everything needed to be done by 12pm today for the England international to be eligible to make his debut for Arsenal against Leeds United in tomorrow’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s not yet clear if the Gunners managed to get this all done in time for that particular deadline, but there’s clearly no doubt now that Eze is about to become their player, pending an official announcement…

“All documents are signed club to club for Eberechi Eze’s move to Arsenal,” Romano said.

“Eze, undergoing his medical ahead of signature on contract and registration as it must happen before 12pm to be elegible (sic) against Leeds.”

Eberechi Eze to make Arsenal debut this weekend against Leeds?

Romano’s post came at 11.12am, so it’s not yet clear if Arsenal will have registered the player in time for him to be able to feature against Leeds tomorrow.

Confirmation of this should come shortly, with AFC fans likely to be itching to see their new signing in action as soon as possible.

Eberechi Eze in action vs Arsenal last season
Eberechi Eze in action vs Arsenal last season (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Eze was a star player for Crystal Palace and looks like just what Arsenal needed to give them something a bit different this season.

Eze could revolutionise Arsenal’s attack

While one should never put too much expectation on one player (unless of course they’re Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo), it’s clear that Eze’s profile gives Arsenal something different that they’ve been sorely lacking.

The 27-year-old has a real swagger to his game, and his unpredictability should make it easier for Arsenal to break down low blocks and stubborn defences.

Although Mikel Arteta’s side often had a lot of possession in games last season, they lacked a player with a real X-factor like Eze, as well as a clinical finisher, which they now also have in the form of summer signing Viktor Gyokeres.

