“A couple of clubs” tried signing Manchester United star this summer but got “quick response”

Harry Maguire talking with Man United teammate Casemiro (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s experienced central defender Harry Maguire has spoken about his situation this summer as he seems to have had some transfer interest in him.

The England international is no longer first choice at Man Utd after some slightly indifferent form, though he’s done well to re-establish himself as a solid and dependable squad player.

It seems that the Red Devils have no desire to get rid of Maguire, while he also seems perfectly happy with his role at Old Trafford now.

Speaking to the Athletic, Maguire admitted there may have been some enquiries for him this summer, but all were given a quick response.

Harry Maguire on transfer interest this summer

“I’m pretty sure the club have made people aware this summer that I can’t leave the club on any terms, with other clubs enquiring about my position with my contract,” Maguire said.

“I’m sure over the next few months they’ll sit down and we’ll have to have a conversation about where we want to go and if they want to extend, or the transfer window will open again in January.

“I have something in my mind about what I want to do and what I want to be. I don’t want to put it out there to everybody, but it’s an amazing club to play for and you’d be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could.

“I think there were a couple of clubs that maybe enquired or spoke with them, and they got a quick response.”

Maguire still has a role to play at Manchester United

United now play three at the back under Ruben Amorim, who took over as manager midway through last season, meaning there’s more need for Maguire’s presence in the squad.

The 32-year-old won’t start every game, but there’s bound to be the occasional chance for him to fill in for an injured player, or if someone needs a rest.

Amorim also has the likes of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Ayden Heaven to choose from in central defence, but with three places up for grabs that still gives Maguire some hope of getting minutes from time to time.