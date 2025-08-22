Leeds United flag in the corner (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt is now close to joining Werder Bremen on loan for the remainder of the season.

According to reports, Leeds have secured an agreement with the German club for the loan exit of the 25-year-old defender. The player joined Leeds last summer, but Schmidt struggled for regular game time at Elland Road. He made 14 appearances in all competitions, and he needs a move for regular playing time. The loan spell at the German club could be ideal for him, as he will look to get his career back on track with consistent football.

Isaac Schmidt needs to leave

Leeds do not view Schmidt as a key part of their plans, and therefore, he would have struggled for regular game time in the Premier League this season.

According to German outlet Deichstube, Werder Bremen have an agreement in place with Leeds to sign the player on loan with an option to buy. It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can impress during his time at the German club and convince them to sign him permanently at the end of the season. He does not have a future at Leeds, and moving to Germany permanently could be ideal for him.

Schmidt will look to revive his career

The 25-year-old was highly rated before his move to Leeds, and he will look to get his career back on track. He is relatively young, and he still has plenty of time to fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running in German football. There is no doubt that he has the defensive quality, and the German club will certainly hope that he can make an impact this season. On a loan deal, there is real potential for the transfer to end up as a bargain.