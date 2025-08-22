Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing Bournemouth defender James Hill.

According to Mark McAdam, Leeds are hoping to sign the player before the summer window closes. Manager Daniel Farke is reportedly an admirer of the 23-year-old defender, and it will be interesting to see if they can wrap up the move quickly.

He is in the final year of his contract with the Cherries, and he could be available for a reasonable amount of money. Hill was linked with top Premier League clubs a few years ago.

Leeds could use Hill this season

Leeds need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and signing the 23-year-old would be a wise decision. He can operate as a central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility will be a huge bonus for Leeds if they can get the deal done. They have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they need quality players in order to survive in the top flight. They will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars this season.

Meanwhile, he is unlikely to get regular game time at Bournemouth, and a move to Leeds could be ideal for him. Leeds are a big club, and if they provide him with a clear plan for his development, the defender could be attracted to the idea of joining the club.

Can Leeds sign James Hill?

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can secure an agreement with the Cherries now. Bournemouth have already sanctioned the departure of multiple defenders this summer, and they are lacking in depth in the defensive unit. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to let the 23-year-old leave the club.

Leeds certainly have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few days.