Former Liverpool star responds to concerns about two of the club’s summer signings

Andrew Robertson and Milos Kerkez (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has made it clear he doesn’t have major concerns about Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez as the club’s new full-backs.

The Reds have made some big changes to their squad this summer, with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike among the most exciting arrivals.

Meanwhile, attacking duo Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have left the club, but perhaps the biggest changes have come in defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ran down his contract before being sold to Real Madrid, with Frimpong joining from Bayer Leverkusen to replace him at right-back.

Meanwhile, Kerkez was signed from Bournemouth and now seems to be ahead of Andrew Robertson in the pecking order.

Should Liverpool fans be worried about their new full-backs?

So far, the LFC defence hasn’t looked that convincing, conceding two goals against both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in their opening two games of the season.

Collymore, however, doesn’t think the attack-minded nature of Frimpong and Kerkez will prove to be a big problem in the long-term, as they’ll make up for it with the quality they add to Arne Slot’s attack-minded side.

“I think that Liverpool supporters shouldn’t have concerns about their defensive performance against Bournemouth, because Arne Slot clearly wants to play on the front foot attacking football,” Collymore wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

He added: “Now, Virgil van Dijk, as good as he is, and as good as he is at covering round, he’s getting older. And there’s an argument that whoever stands next to him as a central defender is nowhere near the kind of level of reading the game or as good a defender. And I think that both with Kerkez and Frimpong are no different to how Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were during their prime years.

“Bournemouth are a very good team that can hit you on the counter-attack very well, so I think that Liverpool will settle in very well and they will create a lot more going forward than they give problems going back.

“We’ll see if they’re good enough against the very best in those very big Sunday games against Man City or Arsenal. In those matches, they will need to defend more, stay on a tight leash alongside the two central defenders and defend well in their own defensive third for a game.

“But I think that going forward, I think that Liverpool’s ethos is entertainment and creating and scoring goals. And Kerkez and Frimpong will absolutely give more than they take away from the team.”

Liverpool face a tricky away game next as they travel to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Monday night, with Frimpong now injured.