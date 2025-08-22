Liverpool corner flag (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer before the window closes.

The 25-year-old defender will be out of contract at the end of this season, and the Eagles are under pressure to sanction his departure. They will not want to lose a key player like him on a free transfer next year.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League champions are very much in talks to sign the England international, and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can come to an agreement soon.

The Reds need more depth in the defensive unit, and Guehi would help them improve. He has shown his quality with England and Palace in the last 12 months, and he is ready for the next step. Guehi will want to fight for major trophies with Liverpool if the move goes through.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable defensively in their last two matches against Palace and Bournemouth. Signing a central defender should be their top priority before the window closes.

Meanwhile, they are looking to improve the attack with thr signing of Alexander Isak as well.

Can Liverpool sign Marc Guehi?

“Liverpool remain in talks with Crystal Palace over a move for Marc Guehi,”Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider. “Obviously the two clubs are apart in valuations right now for Marc Guehi with Palace holding out for around £35million plus. “Liverpool are hoping they can land the England international on a smaller fee because of his contract situation, with just 12 months to go. “Liverpool are hopeful that the closer it gets to the end of the window, Palace might drop that price tag.”

Liverpool eyeing bargain move for Guehi

Given his contract situation, Liverpool will not want to pay a premium for Guehi. They will look to negotiate a reasonable deal with Palace in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

If they can sign Guehi for a fee of below £35 million, it would be represent a major bargain for the Premier League champions.