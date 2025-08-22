Alisson and Harvey Elliott celebrate at the end of Liverpool's 1-0 win at PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could make a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, they could approach the 24-year-old Brazilian if they fail to secure Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Rodrygo has slipped down the pecking order at Real Madrid, and he now needs to leave the club in search of regular playing time. A transfer to Liverpool could prove to be an ideal solution for him.

Rodrygo Goes has been linked with a move to England

The Brazilian has been linked with several Premier League clubs this summer, and it will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up. The report has revealed that Rodrygo has already been in contact with Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker regarding a potential switch to Anfield. However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will come forward with a concrete offer to secure his services.

At only 24 years of age, Rodrygo has already established himself at Real Madrid, winning major trophies and gaining invaluable experience at the highest level. He is capable of operating across the front line, combining physical presence with technical quality, and he has the attributes required to compete in the Premier League. His arrival would provide Liverpool with a significant attacking boost.

Rodrygo needs game time

Rodrygo is reaching the peak of his career and needs consistent minutes on the pitch. If Liverpool can offer him a regular role, this could be the perfect move at the right stage of his development. He has already demonstrated his quality in La Liga and possesses the ability to thrive in English football as well. He has been labelled as a “special” player in the past.

Liverpool remain one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the prospect of joining them would certainly be an exciting opportunity for the Brazilian. Much, however, will depend on how their pursuit of Alexander Isak unfolds in the coming days. The Reds are in desperate need of a proven attacker, and if they fail to land the Swedish international, they are expected to shift their focus firmly onto Rodrygo.