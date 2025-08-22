Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United speaks to teammates Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund has also been linked with a summer exit.

Italian champions Napoli are keen on securing the services of the 22-year-old, and it will be intriguing to see whether they follow up their interest with an official bid. Napoli have been tracking Højlund since his time at Atalanta and are well aware of his qualities, as per Fichajes.

Napoli need someone like Hojlund

The Serie A side need additional depth and quality in attack, and the Danish international could represent a shrewd signing. Hojlund has been asked to leave this summer and Napoli move could be ideal.

The Italian club are currently facing a setback in their frontline after Romelu Lukaku was ruled out with a serious injury, leaving them short on options. Højlund, with his pace and work rate, could be an ideal replacement.

The 22-year-old is a talented young striker with significant potential, and a fresh start in Italy may suit him perfectly. Having already showcased his ability in Serie A with Atalanta, there is little doubt that he could quickly adapt to Napoli’s setup.

Italy return could be ideal for Rasmus Hojlund

For the player, the opportunity to join the reigning Italian champions would be a major boost. Manchester United, meanwhile, have bolstered their squad by signing Benjamin Šeško as their first-choice striker, with the Slovenian expected to lead the line this season. This reduces Højlund’s role at Old Trafford, making a sale far more likely.

Regular football in Naples could accelerate his development, while working under a world-class manager like Antonio Conte would give him the platform to compete for silverware and Champions League football. At just 22, Højlund still has plenty of time to re-establish his career trajectory, and a move to Napoli could prove decisive in bringing out the best in him.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.