Alexander Isak has dominated the headlines this summer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, as he continues to seek a move away from Newcastle. He took the matter public earlier in the week when he posted a statement on Instagram, citing “broken promises” from St James’ Park bosses.

Isak remains steadfast on his ambition to join Liverpool, but with less than two weeks to go until the summer transfer window closes, he is running out of time to leave Newcastle. And with no second bid having been submitted, it is looking increasingly likely that he remains in the north East.

Collymore claims Alexander Isak has been naïve during saga

Speaking in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Stan Collymore gave his thoughts on the latest developments in the Isak saga.

“I think the situation with Alexander Isak shows the modern player wants his cake and eat it. And it also shows the naivety of the player and his agent. If you in a contract say Isak, if he, after two seasons, is a regular in the first team and scoring goals, he should’ve tried to negotiate a new contract with Newcastle that included a buyout clause of £75-80m. These are fairly standard now, but that’s the thing. Isak’s agent and Newcastle didn’t put a buyout clause in, which would have allowed the player to speak to anybody.

“The second thing is the naivety of the player and the agent to trust any football club. And this isn’t about Newcastle, because I’ve had lots of experience of transfers. When you’re sitting there around a table with a friendly CEO that says, ‘we love you, we want you, you’re the best thing since sliced bread’, the thing is that can all change. If you don’t play well, you get blanked and ignored. If you do play well, clubs are rallying around you, trying to offer you a new deal or looking for potential suitors.

“So the fact is that Newcastle could have sat around that table and offered him to be king of England, or they were going to give him a £6bn yacht. But the reality of the situation is, unless that was written down, never trust a football club. And I’d say that specifically to any player. If you want something in your contract, have it written in there and you’ll get it. If not, it’s rubbish. And lots of players will be nodding their heads in agreement reading this saying that I’m right.

“My advice to Isak is to get back with your teammates, get back in the dressing room, let the agent and the club sign a brand new contract that includes a buyout clause. And then if he does well, he’s could go in January. If Liverpool are still in need of a striker, then go to them in January. Or just play this season and go to Liverpool at the end of the season. Every club on the planet will know what his buyout cause is.

“If the reality is that Liverpool are not going to pay £150m, then he’s got to get his head down. He’s got to get back in the fold and he’s got to start scoring goals sooner or later.”