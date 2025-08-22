Report: Newcastle in advanced negotiations with Chelsea for “top player”

Eddie Howe needs a new striker or two at Newcastle (Photo by Imago)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is unlikely to receive regular game time at Stamford Bridge this season, and a move away from the club would be ideal for him.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich could be potential destinations for the player. Both clubs are reportedly ready to meet the player’s conditions, and they are already in advanced negotiations with Chelsea to get the deal completed.

The 24-year-old would be a superb acquisition for either side. He is capable of adding goals and creativity to the attack. The player has already shown his ability in the Premier League with Chelsea, while also proving himself in La Liga in the past. He has been labelled as a “top player”.

Newcastle could use Nicolas Jackson

Newcastle, in particular, need greater attacking depth, and the 24-year-old could be the perfect fit for them. The Magpies are also working to sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can secure two quality strikers before the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has been linked with a potential move away from Newcastle, with the Swedish international eager to join Liverpool. Should that deal progress, the club would certainly need to bring in two strikers before allowing their star forward to depart.

Jackson will fancy a big move

Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea
Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

For Jackson, the chance to compete at the highest level will be appealing, and a move to Newcastle could be ideal. The Magpies would be able to offer him regular playing time as well as Champions League football this season. On the other hand, Bayern Munich are also keen on the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops in the coming weeks. The opportunity to join the German champions cannot be easily turned down.

The player’s agent is reportedly working on a potential move, and it will be interesting to see where Jackson ultimately ends up.

