Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Wolves attacker Jorgen Strand Larsen during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Express and Star, talks are now underway between intermediaries, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can get the deal done. They are yet to open talks with Wolves, and they will need to pay £60 million in order to get the deal done.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Wolves, and they will not want to lose him easily. He scored 14 goals in the league last season, and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players.

Jorgen Strand Larsen would be a quality addition

The Norwegian has the quality to compete at the highest level, and Larsen could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Newcastle. It is no secret that they need a quality striker. They have been linked with multiple players this summer. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has been linked with the move away from the club, and the Swedish International is trying to force an exit.

They will need to replace him if he moves on, and the Norwegian could prove to be the ideal alternative. Larsen is well settled in the Premier League. He has the quality to thrive at a higher level.

Larsen could fancy a Newcastle move

The opportunity to join Newcastle will be quite exciting for him. He would get to compete in the Champions League with them, and they have an ambitious project as well.

The 25-year-old will certainly hope that the two clubs can work out an agreement in the coming weeks. Newcastle must improve their attacking unit before the window closes if they want to do well in the Premier League and the Champions League this season.