Nottingham Forest considering surprise decision following tension over transfers

Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering sacking Nuno Espirito Santo as their manager due to tension developing inside the club.

According to Matteo Moretto, there have been some issues at Forest regarding disagreements over transfer decisions this summer.

It now seems Forest are ready to give serious consideration to parting ways with Nuno, with the club also evaluating other options to come in as manager.

Moretto posted: “Nottingham Forest is considering sacking Nuno Espirito Santo. Tensions between the ownership and the Portuguese coach, also stemming from certain signings during this transfer window. This is what Nuno told Sky Sports a week ago: ‘We are very far off in terms of the squad. The plans we had didn’t work out. The preparation in terms of the squad was not ideal. We don’t know what squad we have. We have players working here who know they are going out on loan. We have a big problem.’ The English club is already evaluating other coaches.”

Although Nuno has done a good job with Forest, it seems his future is now in serious doubt.

One imagines there’ll be a fair few fans who are unhappy about this, with the Portuguese tactician doing a hugely impressive job to get the club challenging for the top four last season.

Some poor end-of-season performances saw the team ultimately drop to 7th in the table, but they’re still set to play Europa League football this term.

Parting ways with such a successful manager seems like a risk, but clearly things must be pretty bad behind the scenes if the club are heading in this direction.