Pep Guardiola’s hilarious reaction to being asked about Man City’s poor record vs Tottenham

Pep Guardiola reacts during a press conference (Hayters)

Pep Guardiola had to ask what the term ‘bogey’ meant when discussing Manchester City’s slightly poor record against Tottenham.

The Spanish tactician, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, was confused when asked by a reporter if Spurs are City’s ‘bogey side’.

Although Guardiola’s side so often tend to win even in the big games against the rest of the top six, it is notable that they’ve often slipped up against Tottenham.

Guardiola has faced a number of different Spurs managers during his time in charge of City, but suffered against Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou.

He’ll now be up against new THFC manager Thomas Frank, and admitted he didn’t know why this fixture was so often a struggle for his side…

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City’s struggles against Tottenham

When asked about City’s issues whenever they come up against Spurs, Guardiola at first seemed confused about what ‘bogey’ meant.

The 54-year-old went on to admit he couldn’t give much of a clear answer to the question anyway, simply saying that Tottenham are a good team.

He also paid tribute to the top attacking players they’ve often had, particularly in the past, which will likely be a reference to the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

City take on Spurs at the Etihad Stadium in the early kick-off on Saturday, and it’s already the second fixture between two big six sides we’ve seen this season.

Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season last weekend, and now another Manchester club will host another north London club this weekend.