West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United may reportedly have held talks with the agent of Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling this summer.

The former England international has just returned to Chelsea after a highly disappointing loan spell at Arsenal last season, and seems certain to leave Stamford Bridge.

However, it’s not clear if there’s that much interest in Sterling after his dramatic drop-off in form in recent times.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown does believe, however, that West Ham are among the clubs to have held talks with Sterling’s representatives.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown pointed out that this seems like the kind of signing the Hammers would make, while there’s already a link there as manager Graham Potter has worked with the player before.

Raheem Sterling to be reunited with Graham Potter at West Ham?

Discussing Sterling’s situation and a possible move to West Ham, Brown said: “It’s the sort of signing West Ham have always made.”

He added: “They (Chelsea) want to move him on, whether it’s permanently or on another loan deal, but there isn’t masses of interest in him.

“His agent has been speaking to a few clubs, in England and abroad, and I believe West Ham are one they have spoken to.

“That move would make sense because he’s worked with the manager before and they’ve got that relationship there already.

“I expect he will look and think he can still get the best out of him.

“Plus, the chairman there can always be tempted to go and bring in big names, everybody knows that, and Sterling is one of those.”

Sterling has had a great career in English football, representing big names like Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

The 30-year-old won four Premier League titles during his time at City, while he also has 20 goals in 82 England caps, representing them at a number of major international tournaments.