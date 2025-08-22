Report: Euro outfit ready to sign 25-year-old, but Man United demand could scupper move

Manchester United winger Antony has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, with Real Betis hoping to secure his signature.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Spanish outfit are still pursuing the player, but they are currently facing a delicate financial situation, meaning they will not be able to complete a permanent signing this summer. Instead, they are hoping to bring him in on loan, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to agree to such terms.

The Brazilian needs a fresh start

The 25-year-old Brazilian no longer has a future at Old Trafford, and he will be eager to leave to play regular football. A switch to the Spanish club could be the ideal solution for him.

Antony spent last season on loan at Real Betis and delivered impressive performances throughout the campaign. He managed to establish himself as one of their most important players and played a key role in helping them reach the final of the Conference League.

Man United should cash in on Antony

Antony in action for Real Betis
Antony has been linked with a move to Real Betis (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Whether Manchester United are prepared to sanction another temporary move remains to be seen, especially as the club would prefer to offload him permanently and recoup part of their investment. The two clubs will now look to finalise an agreement in the coming weeks.

United no longer view Antony as part of their long-term plans, and keeping hold of him would serve little purpose. The player himself has acknowledged his desire to return to Spain, and Real Betis are working diligently to bring him back despite their challenging financial situation. The next few weeks will determine how this saga develops.

