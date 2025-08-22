Manchester United logo on corner flag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear the latest transfer update from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano as they may finally be signing a new goalkeeper.

According to Romano’s post on X, Man Utd are making progress on a potential deal to sign Antwerp ‘keeper Senne Lammens.

Romano says the Red Devils have almost agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old, while talks are underway between the clubs.

It seems United are keen to ensure they move quickly in order to avoid being beaten to Lammens’ signature by Ligue 1 and Serie A clubs, according to Romano’s post embedded below…

? Understand Manchester United are still working on deal to sign Senne Lammens, talks underway. Personal terms are almost agreed and Man United are in active talks for the Belgian goalkeeper.#MUFC try to anticipate more clubs from France and Italy, also based on exits. pic.twitter.com/74HHSAGXd8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2025

Romano said: “Understand Manchester United are still working on deal to sign Senne Lammens, talks underway. Personal terms are almost agreed and Man United are in active talks for the Belgian goalkeeper. #MUFC try to anticipate more clubs from France and Italy, also based on exits.”

Senne Lammens transfer looks crucial for Manchester United

MUFC fans will be desperately hoping Lammens or someone similar can join soon, as Ruben Amorim surely can’t take this team forward without an upgrade on Andre Onana.

Onana shone at previous club Inter Milan, but has been a major disappointment in his time at Old Trafford, so it’s surely time for a change now.

Altay Bayindir covered for Onana in the opening game of the season against Arsenal, but was poor on the corner from the Gunners that led to winning the goal.

Man United need a strong end to the window

United have had a decent transfer window so far, but it’s probably still not enough for a squad that finished 15th in the Premier League table last season.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko give Amorim an entirely new front three to work with, but there’s still work to be done in other areas.

Most United fans will see a new goalkeeper as a priority, but they could probably also do with a major signing in central midfield as well.