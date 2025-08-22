The Tottenham Hotspur logo is seen on the stand after a Premier League match. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to strengthen their attacking unit with the signing of Maghnes Akliouche this summer.

According to Football Insider, the French attacker has been identified as an alternative to Savinho from Manchester City. Tottenham are keen on the Brazilian winger, but City are unwilling to let him leave. Spurs have already failed to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, with the 27-year-old opting to join Arsenal instead.

As a result, Tottenham are now exploring other options, and the 23-year-old Akliouche has emerged on their radar. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Spurs could use Maghnes Akliouche

The Frenchman is highly rated across Europe and could prove to be an excellent acquisition. It will be interesting to see if Monaco are prepared to sanction his departure. The French attacker is also likely to be available for a more reasonable fee compared to Eze, making him an attractive target for Spurs.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the young winger, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can successfully negotiate a deal with Monaco. Akliouche is capable of operating on either flank and would add pace, flair, and unpredictability to Spurs’ attack. Tottenham need more cutting edge in the final third, and the 23-year-old could be the ideal fit for them.

Akliouche would be a long-term prospect

He is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Ligue 1 and has the potential to develop into a top-quality Premier League attacker. With the right guidance, he could mature into a future star. If Tottenham are able to land him for a reasonable transfer fee this summer, the deal could turn out to be a major long-term bargain.

Spurs must improve their attacking options before the transfer window closes if they want to challenge for silverware this season. Signing Akliouche would not only strengthen their squad immediately but also represent a smart long-term investment.