Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Nico Paz from Italian club Como this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are preparing to offer €80 million (£69 million) in order to sign the 19-year-old playmaker. The Real Madrid academy graduate has done well since the move to Italy, and he is regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football.

Paz has been labelled as a player with “a lot of quality” by Lionel Messi. He has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

Nico Paz would improve Spurs

Spurs need more creativity and control in the final third, and Paz would be a superb addition. He will help open up opportunities for his teammates with his vision, passing and technical ability in the final third. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him.

It would be a major step up in his career, and Paz would get to test himself against top-class players in England.

€80 million is a substantial amount of money for a young player like Paz, and it remains to be seen whether Como are prepared to sanction his departure. They will not want to lose a talented young player like him, but they could be tempted to cash in if a suitable offer is presented.

Spurs need someone like Paz

James Maddison has been sidelined with an injury, and Dejan Kulusevski will not return from his knock until the end of the year. Son Heung-min has left the club as well. Spurs are in desperate need of a quality creator. Paz could be the ideal addition for them.

Regular football at Spurs could help the youngster improve and fulfil his potential. He has the technical attributes to adapt to the Premier League, and he will look to make an immediate impact if the move goes through.

Spurs have recently missed out on Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, and it seems that Paz is an alternative to the Englishman.