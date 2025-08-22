(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan this summer.

The German giants are, however, currently ‘more likely’ to land the footballer’s Blues teammate Aarón Anselmino on a loan deal.

BVB currently find themselves in short supply of centre-backs owing to injuries to Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Sule, and Emre Can.

An injury to Yan Couto in the DFB Pokal first round clash with Essen has further raised concerns for Niko Kovac’s men. Fortunately, the 23-year-old is understood to be making a speedy recovery.

Bayern will need to move quickly to secure the deal if they are indeed serious about the 26-year-old as an option.

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that teams like Inter Milan are gathering information on Chalobah.

Christian Falk now confirms that the Englishman would be a ‘perfect’ fit profile-wise for Kovac’s outfit.

“It’s true: BVB wants defender Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea. The footballer perfectly fits the profile Dortmund are looking for,” the Bayern insider exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“However, the German outfit only wants to bring the 26-year-old centre-back in on loan. He was previously on loan with Crystal Palace until the beginning of 2025.

He has a market value of €25m [£21.6m] and is contracted at Chelsea until 2028. At this present time, Dortmund are more likely to sign Aarón Anselmino on a loan deal.”

Chelsea would prefer to loan out Anselmino

Judging by recent reports, it would seem that Chelsea are more open to the prospect of parting ways with Anselmino.

The Blues’ position back in June was that they would prefer to sell other players over Trevoh Chalobah in the summer window. Whether that strict position extends to a possible loan exit, however, remains to be seen.

But judging by Falk’s update on the matter, we strongly suspect Dortmund will have greater success attempting to sign his teammate.

