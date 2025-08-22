€15-20m star is “going to be offered to Manchester United”, says Fabrizio Romano

Adrien Rabiot in action for France against Germany (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look likely to be among a number of clubs who’ll be offered the chance to sign Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot is set to leave his current club this summer after a recent disciplinary issue, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the France international’s future.

It seems that Marseille will make Rabiot available for around €15-20m, and he’ll be offered to Man Utd and other top clubs.

Romano also says that the Red Devils have had some interest in Rabiot in recent times, though a deal never got particularly close.

It seems, judging from his latest comments on his YouTube channel, that Romano again doesn’t expect much to come from this story, even if United will be offered the chance to sign the 30-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano on Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United

“Many of those who are close to Adrien Rabiot’s camp are proposing the opportunity to offer Rabiot to clubs, for example, also to Manchester United,” Romano said.

“He’s a player who was a target for Man United many years ago, and in recent years was never close. At the moment, I’m not hearing anything concrete on Manchester United in negotiations for Rabiot.

“He is going to be offered to Manchester United and many other clubs as an opportunity for €15-20 million. But at the moment, it’s still an open situation.”

Should Man United sign Rabiot?

MUFC are a bit short of quality in midfield, so could Rabiot be a decent option for them to consider?

At this point in his career, probably not, as Rabiot would not be a particularly long-term option for the club.

Still, Ruben Amorim doesn’t have long left to find a perfect midfield target, so it might be worth considering this as a backup option at the very least.