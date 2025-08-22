Graham Potter of West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United are interested in signing Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika this summer.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, they are hoping to bring him in as a replacement for Edson Álvarez, who is heading to Fenerbahçe. The Nigerian has done quite well in Belgium with Club Brugge, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for West Ham.

Onyedika was linked with West Ham a couple of months ago as well.

West Ham could use Raphael Onyedika

The Hammers need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Onyedika could prove to be the ideal addition. He will help protect the defensive unit and break up opposition attacks. The midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could turn out to be a very useful signing for the London club.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League would be quite exciting for the player. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. West Ham could be an attractive destination for him, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their initial interest with an official offer to get the deal done.

The player would certainly be eager to move to the Premier League. It would represent a huge step in his career, and he will aim to establish himself at the highest level. If he manages to impress in England, he might even earn an opportunity to play for an even bigger club in the future.

Can West Ham get the deal done?

The London club certainly have the finances to complete the transfer, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to the Belgian club. Club Brugge will not want to lose a player of Onyedika’s quality easily, but they could be tempted to sell if a lucrative offer is placed on the table.