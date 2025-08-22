Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Julio Enciso has been linked with a move away from Brighton this summer, and it appears that West Ham United are keen on securing his signature.

As per Jorge Nicola, multiple clubs are interested in the 21-year-old this summer, and West Ham will be hoping to win the race for his signing. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United wanted Enciso a few months ago.

Julio Enciso would improve the Hammers

The 21-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the wings. He would add creativity and a cutting edge in the final third. West Ham could certainly use a player of his quality, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops further.

West Ham looked quite mediocre going forward last season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. They have already sanctioned the departure of Mohammed Kudus, and they need to replace him properly. They should look to bring in a quality creative midfielder and a dynamic wide player who is capable of operating in different roles.

Can West Ham sign Enciso?

Brighton will not want to let the player go easily, and they could demand a premium for him. With multiple clubs keen on the player, Brighton will certainly hope for a bidding war so that they can recoup as much as possible. The 21-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining a big club this summer.

He has also been linked with Roma and Inter Milan as well. It remains to be seen where the player ends up. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to compete at the highest level, and West Ham would do well to secure his signature. He would improve them going forward and add some much-needed unpredictability to the side. West Ham need quality players like him if they want to do well this season and finish in the top half.