Eberechi Eze celebrates a goal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal seem to have beaten Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace this summer.

The 27-year-old was expected to join Tottenham this summer, but Arsenal made a late move for him, and the player has agreed to join them instead.

Why Eberechi Eze chose Arsenal?

According to a report via Fichajes, the reason he chose to join Arsenal is quite sentimental. The 27-year-old was a part of Arsenal’s youth system until he was 13 years old, but they decided to let him go.

The England international is now looking to prove his quality at his boyhood club, and he believes that he has unfinished business at Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running and make an instant impact at the north London club.

Eze would improve Arsenal

There is no doubt that he is currently one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and he could transform Arsenal in the attack. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 27-year-old is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas as well as centrally.

He registered 25 goal contributions last season, and his numbers could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality players. The move to Arsenal could bring out the best in him. The player is at the peak of his career right now, and he will look to improve Arsenal and fight for major trophies with them. He has helped Crystal Palace win the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

It will be interesting to see if he can make his mark in the UEFA Champions League with the Gunners this season.