Real Madrid rival Man United for €80m transfer after missing out on Arsenal star

Adam Wharton and Enzo Fernandez (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make Crystal Palace central midfielder Adam Wharton their top target after missing out on Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal.

Xabi Alonso’s side could really do with a deep-lying midfield player to dictate the tempo of games, and Arsenal new-boy Zubimendi looks like he would have been an ideal fit.

Still, the Spain international opted to join the Gunners instead, and AS are now claiming Wharton is emerging as an alternative for Real.

The report states, however, that Palace won’t let Wharton go for less than €80m, and the England international is also a top target for Manchester United.

Adam Wharton transfer battle could emerge between Real Madrid and Manchester United

AS claim that Wharton is also on Liverpool’s radar, but that he’s seen as a dream signing for Man Utd in particular.

The Red Devils couldn’t get a deal done for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba this summer, so Wharton seems to be their next priority, according to AS.

Real Madrid would be very hard to turn down, though, as most footballers in the world would see that as the biggest possible move they could make in their career.

Will Wharton leave Crystal Palace this summer?

It’s perhaps difficult to imagine Wharton leaving Palace this summer, though, as the Eagles have just agreed a deal to sell Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, as per the Athletic and others.

Palace also have Marc Guehi in the final year of his contract, so it’s potentially a difficult time ahead for the club.

Having just won the FA Cup and Community Shield, Oliver Glasner really seems to be building something very promising at Selhurst Park, but it could all fall apart quite quickly if too many key players leave in quick succession.

Wharton is still young so can probably wait another year or two before clinching a major move, but it will be interesting to see if Real or United test Palace’s resolve and try to get something done earlier.