Fabrizio Romano confirms “talks” for Manchester United star to seal transfer return

Manchester United logo and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed CaughtOffside‘s reports about Real Betis working to sign Antony from Manchester United again this summer.

The Brazilian winger spent the second half of last season on loan from Man Utd at Betis, and he certainly showed signs of getting back to his best in his spell in La Liga.

Antony is keen to return to Betis, CaughtOffside understands, and Romano says the Spanish side are continuing to work on the deal.

Nothing has been done yet, it would seem, but Betis are continuing to push for the green light from United, according to Romano’s latest update on X this morning…

???? Real Betis are still working on deal to sign Antony from Manchester United. Talks are ongoing to agree terms and try get green light on deal structure. Betis, trying their best for Antony’s comeback. pic.twitter.com/Z7p7Ah8fZJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2025

Romano posted: “Real Betis are still working on deal to sign Antony from Manchester United. Talks are ongoing to agree terms and try get green light on deal structure. Betis, trying their best for Antony’s comeback.”

Antony could return to Real Betis in permanent transfer

It remains to be seen if an agreement will be reached, but there certainly seems to be a clear desire from all sides to make this deal happen.

Antony has flopped during his time at Old Trafford, and a departure surely makes sense for him now if he wants to revive his career.

One issue could be the structure of the deal, however, with our sources explaining how negotiations have been going so far.

“United continue to ask for around €40m, but Betis have put forward two different proposals – the first is a loan deal with an option to buy part of Antony’s rights, a solution that would fit more easily within the club’s salary limits. The second is a direct purchase of a percentage of the player for around €20m, which Betis would be ready to commit immediately,” one well-placed source told us earlier this week.

United have replaced Antony with the signing of Bryan Mbeumo on that right-hand side this summer, while Matheus Cunha has come in after Marcus Rashford’s loan move to Barcelona.

Benjamin Sesko has joined MUFC to play up front, signalling a likely departure for Rasmus Hojlund, who has been strongly linked with Napoli by Corriere dello Sport and others.