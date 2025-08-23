Mikel Arteta gestures during Arsenal's win against Leeds United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal picked up a comprehensive 5-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League today, but they have been dealt a couple of major injury blows.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have picked up injuries for the London club, and it will be interesting to see if they can return in time for the upcoming Premier League clash against Premier League champions Liverpool.

Andy Reid said on the BBC: “It’s a real shame for Saka because he looks like he has enjoyed the evening. He’s got a goal, he’s been running at players and looking dangerous, so it’s a shame he’s going off injured.”

Bukayo Saka impressed today

Saka produced a strong performance against Leeds today, and he managed to get on the score sheet as well. He will be disappointed with the injury, and it remains to be seen whether he can return quickly.

Saka and Odegaard are among the best players in the Premier League, and their absence will be a huge blow for Arsenal. They will certainly hope that the two players can return for the blockbuster clash against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the injury to the two players could mean that Eberechi Eze might have to shoulder the creative responsibility against Liverpool in the upcoming clash. He was outstanding against Liverpool recently in the Community Shield, and he will look to make his mark against the champions once again.

Can Arsenal avoid an injury crisis this season?

Arsenal had multiple injury problems last season, and it ended up costing them the league title. They will certainly hope that they can get over their injury nightmare this season.

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have brought in quality signings. It is clear that they are determined to win the league title this season. Back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Leeds United will give them a huge confidence boost.

