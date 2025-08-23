Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have brought in some quality attacking signings.

However, they are not quite done in the transfer market yet, and they are looking to improve the attacking unit further. They have launched a €78 million (£68m) offer to sign the Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per Fichajes.

The offer is clearly below Real Madrid’s asking price, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is willing to consider it. They are reportedly holding out for a fee of around €90 million.

Rodrygo needs to move on

The Brazilian has dropped down the pecking order at Real Madrid, and he needs to leave the club to play more often. Joining Arsenal will be an interesting opportunity for the player. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure an agreement with the Spanish outfit in the next few days.

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Rodrygo is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He has the technical attributes to adapt to the Premier League, and his winning experience could prove to be invaluable for the Arsenal dressing room.

Arsenal will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons and they need players with his experience and quality. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Rodrygo has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Real Madrid could sell the player

Real Madrid could look to cash in on the player if a suitable offer is presented. He is not an indispensable asset for them anymore. On the other hand, the player will be desperate for regular gametime, especially with the World Cup coming up next year. The move to the Premier League could allow him to play more often.

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be an attractive destination for him.