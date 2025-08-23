Axel Disasi in action for Chelsea against Ipswich last season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi’s future still hasn’t been decided but he has a number of clubs looking at his situation, including three in the Premier League.

Sources with links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Wolves and Bournemouth are among the clubs showing the strongest interest in Disasi as we edge closer to the end of the transfer window.

Newcastle, Napoli and some Ligue 1 clubs could also come into the picture, with Chelsea asking for a figure in the region of £30m to let Disasi leave.

The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Chelsea, and he also wasn’t hugely impressive in a loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

Axel Disasi surely set to leave Chelsea in the next few days

Disasi’s future has been the subject of speculation all summer, and it is still expected that he’ll seal a move away from Stamford Bridge late on in this window.

One source gave further insight into Wolves’ interest in Disasi, suggesting some talks had already taken place, though it remains at an early stage.

“Talks with Chelsea have already begun,” our source said. “Wolves are exploring creative solutions such as performance-based bonuses to complete the deal without stretching their budget.”

Disasi may wait to listen to other offers, however, as Bournemouth and Napoli are also expected to advance discussions soon.

Chelsea to clear out Disasi and others

CFC have had a busy summer bringing in exciting talents like Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato, and they’ll also need to sell players in order to balance the books.

Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Kepa Arrizabalaga have already left, and Disasi seems likely to be next.

Other names to watch will be Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, and Raheem Sterling.