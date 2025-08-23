A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer window, and Chelsea are now keen on signing him.

According to a report from GMS, they are tempted to submit an offer for the 23-year-old midfielder. However, they will have to offer more than £80 million in order to stand any chance of getting the deal done.

Rogers has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal. Spurs were keeping tabs on Rogers as well.

Chelsea could use Morgan Rogers

The 23-year-old is a key player for Aston Villa and they will not want to lose him easily. He scored fourteen goals for them last season and picked up sixteen assists as well. He was chosen as the PFA Young Player of the Year and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent long-term acquisition for Chelsea if they can get the deal done.

They need to improve their squad this season if they want to fight for major trophies and Chelsea have been very active in the market so far. Signing a quality playmaker like Rogers would be the icing on the cake. They have already brought in two quality strikers like Liam Delap and João Pedro. They need someone to create more opportunities for them and Rogers would be an excellent acquisition. Chelsea have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for creativity and technical ability in the final third.

Rogers could fancy a move to Chelsea

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Chelsea will be quite exciting for the Aston Villa midfielder as well. Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with a platform to fight for trophies. The Blues recently won the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. They will be an attractive destination for most players.

They could bring out the best in the 23-year-old and help him fulfil his potential. They will be able to offer him Champions League football this season and regular football in Europe could help the midfielder improve. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player this summer.