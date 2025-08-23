Joel Ordonez celebrates with his Club Brugge teammates (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have been given a potentially significant transfer boost as they pursue a deal for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

The Reds have held some talks over signing Guehi from Palace, and it’s now emerged that the Eagles are looking to replace him with Joel Ordonez, according to the Daily Mirror.

Guehi has been an important player for Palace, but he’s in the final year of his contract so it could make sense for the club to sell him now.

The England international will surely be tempted by the prospect of a move to Liverpool, who have just won the Premier League title and followed it up by strengthening with some exciting signings this summer.

Crystal Palace looking to replace Liverpool transfer target Marc Guehi

In what could be a significant development in this saga, it now seems Palace are keen on bringing in Ordonez from Club Brugge.

The talented 21-year-old Ecuador international looks like he could be a good fit to come in and strengthen Oliver Glasner’s defence in the event that Guehi moves on.

It won’t be easy to replace a key player like Guehi, but Ordonez looks like he has a bright future in the game.

Brugge often have to sell their best players, and it could be that Palace will now be ready to swoop as the Mirror claim they’ve added him to their list of targets.

Guehi to follow Eze out of Palace?

As has been widely reported by reputable outlets such as the Athletic, Palace are also set to sell Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Needless to say, it would be a big blow for the south Londoners to also lose Guehi to Liverpool in the same window.

Unfortunately, that’s often the price clubs like Palace pay for success, with their FA Cup-winning side containing a lot of top talents who are undoubtedly good enough to play for the more established elite sides.

Another to watch is Adam Wharton, whom AS claim is a target for both Real Madrid and Manchester United.