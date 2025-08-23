Manchester United flags are pictured on seats inside the stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry for the Chelsea midfielder Andréy Santos.

Chelsea are hoping to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United and the Red Devils have held discussions for Santos during talks about Garnacho. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Chelsea to let the player leave.

According to Ben Jacobs via GMS, Chelsea do not want to sanction his departure yet. The Brazilian international is highly rated at the club and he could develop into a key player for the Blues in future. He was on loan at Strasbourg last season and he was quite impressive for them.

There is no doubt that Santos has the quality to thrive in the Premier League. Manchester United are hoping to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and it is not surprising that they are exploring their options. They have been linked with players like Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as well.

West Ham wanted to sign Santos a few days ago.

Man United need midfield additions

Manchester United need to improve their midfield unit and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions before the window closes. Santos could be a solid long-term acquisition for them. They have done well in grooming talented young players over the years and they could help him reach his potential as well.

Andrey Santos could benefit from Man United move

The opportunity to move to Manchester United could be exciting for the South American as well. He is a young player and he needs opportunities in order to develop. Chelsea might not be able to provide him with that platform. If Manchester United can provide him with the opportunities he needs, it could be the ideal move for him. It remains to be seen if Manchester United follow up on their enquiry with an offer to sign the player.

Chelsea clearly do not want to sell and it will be difficult to convince them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.