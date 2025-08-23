Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United applauds the fans after the Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United want to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp this summer.

They need a quality goalkeeper, and the 23-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition. According to Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations between the two parties are progressing very well, and the player has already agreed to terms with Manchester United.

Man United closing in on Senne Lammens

Romano said on YouTube: “The negotiation between Manchester United and Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens is advancing very well. The package requested is €20 million, so there is a negotiation ongoing over deal structure and fee. It’s still not a done deal between clubs. It’s agreed with the player because Lammens said yes to Manchester United.”

Andre Onana has been quite error-prone since joining the club, and Altay Bayindir produced a high-profile mistake against Arsenal. It is no secret that Manchester United need a goalkeeper. Lammens should prove to be an excellent addition. He has done quite well in Belgium, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well.

The 23-year-old would be a long-term investment for Manchester United, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running in England. The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. He will hope to fight for silverware with them in the coming seasons.

Man United need Lammens

Manchester United have not been at their best in recent seasons, and they will look to get back to the top of English football once again. They need quality players to bounce back strongly. Having a reliable goalkeeper would be a huge boost for them.

Onana has cost them valuable points last season, and they need to rectify the situation if they are serious about fighting for trophies this season. Manchester United will look to get back into the Champions League as well.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old might need some time to adapt in England, but he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League. He will look to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United and fulfil his potential with them.