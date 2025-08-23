Alexander Sorloth in action for Atletico Madrid (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly added a new name into the mix as they look for a new striker signing before the end of the summer.

According to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, the Magpies are now also looking at Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth.

The Norway international has been prolific during his time in La Liga, scoring 24 goals in all competitions last season, while he’s also shone in spells at Villarreal and Real Sociedad.

See below as Hope has now posted on X about Newcastle’s striker search, with Sorloth on their list alongside Brentford striker Yoane Wissa and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand-Larsen…

Hope posted: “Newcastle currently exploring two or three striker options as they wait for progress (or otherwise) on Yoane Wissa. Answers wanted today. One new name in the mix & discussed is Alexander Sorloth at Atletico Madrid As for Jorgen Strand-Larsen, Wolves do NOT want to sell.”

Can Alexander Sorloth succeed in the Premier League?

Sorloth previously had a spell at Crystal Palace, but flopped in his time in the Premier League.

The tall centre-forward ended up playing 20 games for the club, scoring only one goal, but he’s since bounced back to become a fine player.

Newcastle could now surely do well to consider Sorloth as an option if he’s available this summer, though Atletico surely won’t want to sell the 29-year-old.

Newcastle need a new striker before the transfer deadline

Whatever happens with Alexander Isak, it’s surely important for Eddie Howe to have someone lined up to replace him.

Even if the Sweden international doesn’t leave St James’ Park, he hasn’t been involved in Howe’s squad for pre-season or the start of the new Premier League campaign.

It’s hard to see precisely how this will end, but Newcastle need more options up front in Isak’s absence, so Sorloth or Wissa look like ideal options.