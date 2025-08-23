Sources: Club to send delegation to London to sign Chelsea star in next few days

Chelsea exclusive as Raheem Sterling set to leave (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is attracting interest from four clubs as we edge closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

Multiple sources in the industry have spoken anonymously to CaughtOffside to provide some insight into Sterling’s situation, which has still not been resolved.

Although the Blues are ken to sell Sterling after his lack of impact at Stamford Bridge and a poor loan spell at Arsenal last season, the player himself has not yet decided on a move.

CaughtOffside understands Besiktas have shown the strongest interest in Sterling so far, while Napoli are also keen to explore a move.

Raheem Sterling transfer situation explained

Besiktas plan to send a delegation to London in the next few days to discuss a deal for Sterling, but there is also some sense that the 30-year-old himself would prefer to stay in London.

This has both Fulham and West Ham keeping an eye on Sterling’s situation, but Besiktas’ interest is the most advanced for the moment.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Chelsea’s asking price for Sterling is just over £20m, but clubs will likely seek to get him for less than that, while Napoli’s preference is for a loan move.

Sterling to leave as part of Chelsea clear-out

It’s very hard to see Sterling still being a Chelsea player once the transfer deadline passes.

The west London giants will surely do what they can to offload the England international, while others are also looking likely to leave in a late clear-out.

Axel Disasi to Wolves could be one to watch, while others such as Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell are also not in Chelsea’s plans and will most likely be offloaded.