Daniel Farke (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds United have recently secured an agreement to sign Noah Okafor, and they are looking to improve their squad further before the window closes.

According to the iPaper via MOTLeedsNews, they are now looking to bring in a quality full-back who will help them improve at both ends of the pitch. It will be interesting to see if they can find a quality option in the market before the window closes.

Leeds need more quality

They have started the season well and they will look to build on it. They will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars. Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England and they will not want to go back down to the Championship.

Competing in the Premier League regularly will be an appealing option for them and they need quality players in order for that to happen. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit. A quality full-back will not only help them tighten up at the back, he will also help them going forward. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the windows.

Can Leeds bring in a quality full-back?

Leeds have the finances to sign quality players and they have shown the ambition in the market as well. They have done well to improve the quote since their promotion to the Premier League, but they need more options at their disposal. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Leeds have been linked with multiple defenders this summer and it remains to be seen who they end up with. They have been linked with the Leicester City full-back James Justin in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to bring him in over the next few days. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will certainly be an attractive option for him.

