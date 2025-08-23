“In the last 10 days…” – Journalist teases exciting late Arsenal transfer deal

Mikel Arteta gestures during Arsenal's win against Manchester United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A potential transfer saga involving Arsenal and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes could still be one to watch towards the end of the summer window.

The Brazil international has endured a frustrating couple of months at Real Madrid after being dropped to the bench and barely being involved since Xabi Alonso took over as manager.

According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Sport, this could now mean Rodrygo to Arsenal is still a possibility in the final days of the transfer window.

Rodrygo has also been linked with Liverpool by Football Insider and others, and it would surely make sense for the player to seek a move away from the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo to Arsenal saga may not be over just yet

Discussing the Rodrygo situation, Bailey said he felt this was a story that still had some legs due to his difficult situation regarding his role in Alonso’s squad.

“Rodrygo to Arsenal still has some legs. This is why we reported earlier this week that Arsenal could be interested in a possible loan move, and I wouldn’t rule it out.

“They’ve got a good relationship with Madrid. They’ve done it before with [Martin] Odegaard. I certainly wouldn’t rule that out, especially if Rodrygo pushes in the last 10 days, which is quite possible.

“And I still wouldn’t 100% rule [Manchester] City out of the equation just yet. But if Rodrygo doesn’t get game time this weekend, he’s one of those players – like many others in the first two weeks of the season – who could move if he’s not used.

“If he doesn’t start this weekend and doesn’t get minutes, he’s really going to come into focus.”

Do Arsenal still need Rodrygo after agreeing Eberechi Eze transfer?

Arsenal are set to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, as per the Athletic and others, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if that were to be the end of the Gunners’ spending for this summer.

Eze can play on the left or in the centre, so it’s hard to imagine there’d be much room for him and Rodrygo in the same team.

One way it could happen would be if Arsenal were to sell at least one of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard, but that doesn’t currently look like something imminent.

Rodrygo would be an exciting addition at the Emirates Stadium, but this saga has dragged on all summer without really going anywhere meaningful, so it remains to be seen if something will suddenly take off this late in the window.